FBI honors Dolly Parton for work following Smoky Mountain wildfires



SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee – The FBI Knoxville branch honored one of Tennessee’s favorite daughters this week.

Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation provided $10,000 to each of the 900 families who lost their homes in the 2016 wildfires.

“The donations brought renewed hope to a community devastated by the worst natural disaster in Tennessee history,” the FBI said in a release.

The FBI awarded the Dollywood Foundation with the 2018 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Dolly sent in a video thank you to accept the award.

“Have the faith and the strength and the vision to make your dreams come true,” the icon said.

