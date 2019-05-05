Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Cleveland

Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for an elderly man who walked away from his home and never came back.

According to the department, 73-year-old Abdullah Muhammed was last seen on Franklin Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He reportedly has dementia and other medical conditions. He does not have his medication with him.

He is said to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black boots, a black hat and a hospital gown underneath his clothes.

Muahmmed is 5’8″, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

