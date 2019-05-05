× Educators honored with free food, discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week

CLEVELAND — Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday and some restaurants are taking time to honor our educators with free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts.

The biggest discount day is Tuesday which is National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Teacher Appreciation Week begins Monday, May 6 and lasts until May 12.

The following offers can vary based on location. All offers require teachers to show a valid school ID.

Arby’s: Teachers or administrators can receives a free sandwich Tuesday, May 7 at participating locations with a valid ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Bruegger’s is fueling teachers all week with a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID. They are also offering $10 off catering order of $75 or more using the promo code TENOFF75 or in store with a printable coupon available online.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree.

Chick-fil-A: Select locations are offering teachers location-specific promotions on Tuesday and others are celebrating for a week. Contact your local Chick-Fil-A for more information.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and school staff with a valid school ID can get buy-one-get-one free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. This deal only applies to in-person orders.

Cici’s Pizza: Teachers and school staff can enjoy the Cici’s buffet for free on Tuesday with a valid school ID and a coupon.

McAlister’s Deli: Teachers can get a free sweet tea all week with a valid school ID.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide promotion, but according to RetailMeNot some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID. You’ll need to contact your local chain for more information.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers can receive a buy-one-get-one free promotion on sandwiches, pick-you-pairs or salads Monday through Sunday with a valid ID.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday teachers and school faculty can get a free Box Combo with a valid school ID.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is honoring teachers all month long. Beginning Tuesday educators and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase. The order must be placed on the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.

Local restaurants and smaller chains may also be having special promotions for teachers. If you know of a promotion you’d like us to add to our list, please send the name of business and a link to the website/information to tips@fox8.com.