× Discounts, freebies offered during National Nurses Week

CLEVELAND — National Nurses Week kicks off Monday and businesses across the nation are showing their support for those men and women who are dedicated to keeping us healthy.

National Nurses Week runs from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

One of the ways nurses are honored this week is through discounts.

If you’re looking to celebrate a nurse in your life or you’re a nurse yourself, take a look at this list:

Amazon: Amazon is offering a collection of free nursing books. They’re available on Kindle for a limited time only.

Cinnabon: All week nurses who show their health care ID badge can receive a free MiniBon roll or four-count BonBites at participating locations. This promotion is in partnership with the Daisy Foundation.

Disney World: Nurses in need of a vacation can get discounted rates at Disney’s Swan and Dolphin resorts. To obtain the discount call 800-227-1500 and mention the code DREAMS. You must also state that you’re a nurse at the time of booking.

Nature’s Gift: Nurses who love essential oils will enjoy this deal. You can receive 10% off the purchase price of essential oils at Nature’s Gift by providing a valid copy of your nursing license. Visit their website for more information.

Sleep Number: A good night’s sleep is important for your health — something every nurse knows. Sleep number is offering a number of discounts to licensed medical professionals. Click here for more information.

Uniform Advantage: Nurses can also receive 50% off of uniforms all week at Uniform Advantage (formerly known as Lydia’s Uniforms).

And, for those nurses looking to continue their education, multiple companies are offering discounts this week:

American Nurses Association: The American Nurses Association (ANA) is offering a free webinar called Nurses4Us: Elevating the Profession. Nurses who attend this free course can receive one CNE contact hour. ANA is also offering discounts on nurse merchandise in celebration of National Nurses Week.

CNA practice test: CNA Plus Academy is offering a free practice exam for anyone studying to take their CNA test.

Nurse Journal: Nurses-to-be can attend free online courses offered by Nurse Journal. These classes are typically used as a recruiting tool for potentially nursing students and offer valuable information regarding the profession.

NetCE: NetCE is also offering nurses, nurse practitioners, CNAs and other medical professionals online continuing education classes at a discounted rate. Each course offering ends in its own unique time and price varies based on course. Some are as low as $29!

Other businesses may also be having special promotions for nurses. If you know of a promotion you’d like us to add to our list, please send the name of business and a link to the website/information to tips@fox8.com.