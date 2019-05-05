× Bratenahl police officer hit during traffic stop

BRATENAHL, Ohio — A Bratenahl police officer is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a car during a traffic stop overnight on Sunday.

According to Mayor John Licastro, it happened on I 90 east near E. 105th street around 4 a.m.

Officer Tim O’Haire had pulled over a vehicle on the berm and had his lights flashing when his cruiser was rear ended by another driver.

The mayor said that driver made no attempt to slow down prior to the crash.

The officer was quickly taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

The mayor reports that the driver responsible has been apprehended.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating.

This is the second crash involving a Bratenahl police officer recently. The last one happened back in April on the same stretch of highway.