Basketball player Greg Oden graduates from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University awarded 12,213 degrees and certificates to their largest graduating class in university history Sunday. That class included professional basketball player Greg Oden.

According to the university, Oden led the Ohio State men’s basketball team to the Final Four during his freshmen season in 2007.

After that season he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers as the No. 1 overall pick during the first round of the 2007 NBA draft. However, an injury kept him from completing his first professional season.

He reportedly returned to Ohio State to take classes and spent the last few years assisting with the Ohio State men’s basketball program as a student assistant coach.

Sunday, May 5, Oden graduated from OSU with a degree in sport industry.

🎓 The big man is officially a member of the greatest alumni base in the world. Greg Oden has graduated from THE Ohio State University with a degree in sport industry. Congrats G.O.❗️ pic.twitter.com/PeZS8lDFhz — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) May 5, 2019

Oden is one of 169 current and former student-athletes in the 2019 spring graduating class.