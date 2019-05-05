× Applebee’s brings back ‘Dollarita’ for entire month of May

GLENDALE, Calif. — It’s back! Applebee’s has resurrected the “cocktail that started the $1 drink craze.”

Applebee’s Dollarita is available at participating chains for the entire month of May.

The Dollarita is made with tequila and a classic Margarita mix. However, the beverage is as basic as it gets.

The restaurant pre-mixes a well tequila and their pre-made signature margarita, but for $1, can you honestly complain?

The drink is served in a 10 ounce mug.

“The DOLLARITA taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day?” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “Some might say this is too good to be true, but to them I say, margaritas never lie.”

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month can vary by Applebee’s location.

The restaurant reminds customers that they must be 21 years old to consume alcoholic beverages and encourages everyone to “please drink responsibly.”

