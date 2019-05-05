Animal advocates fighting to repeal Parma’s pit bull ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Tuesday is Election Day and Parma voters will decide whether to keep or eliminate the city's 30-year ban on pit bulls. So, Sunday animal activists held a rally to call for an end to the breed specific legislation.

Dozens of pit bull supporters gathered at Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon with their message loud and clear:

"They are well loved, well behaved dogs," said Val Royal, Parma resident.

They are trying to convince their friends and neighbors to vote yes on Issue 10 which would end the ban and allow pit bulls to return to Parma.

Terry Mitchell, a police chief who traveled all the way from Clay Township in Ottawa County, brought the first K-9 police trained pit bull in the state to the rally.

The dog's name is Leonard and he works in the narcotics department.

The chief stressed that the passage of Issue 10 is long overdue.

"You can't judge a breed all the way across the board. What needs to be promoted of course is education and good dog ownership," Mitchell said.

Just last week in Parma, an 18-year-old girl was viciously attacked while trying to break up a fight between the family's two dogs, one of them was a pit bull.

Voting against Issue 10 means people want the 30-year ban to continue but supporters say the ban unfairly targets pit bulls. They say before heading to the polls, voters should judge the deed and not the breed.