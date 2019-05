HOUSTON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Maleah Davis.

According to the child’s stepfather, 3 men in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck abducted her, her 2-year-old brother and her stepfather around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The stepdad says the men dumped out him and the 2-year-old, but kept Maleah.

Maleah was last seen wearing a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on Maleah's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. Media partners: all updates on this case will be disseminated here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8F0PRPRgFN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

If you see her, call 911.