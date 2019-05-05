Adam Sandler performs emotional musical tribute to Chris Farley on SNL



Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time since he left the show in 1995.

Lots of former cast members made appearances on the show to mark the occasion.

Sandler reprised many of his famous roles, but it was his tribute to the late Chris Farley that stole the show.

Farley died of an overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

Sandler performed a song in his honor next to a video montage of some of Farley’s greatest hits.

The song touches on how Farley was “the funniest man alive.”

Sandler sang about the last time they were all together and when he saw Chris Farley cry and about watching videos of him with his kids.

“Nothing was harder than saying goodbye…life ain’t the same without you.”

Watch the tribute in the video above.