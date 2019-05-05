12-year-old Kansas boy arrested after stabbing 9-year-old during argument over video games

WICHITA, Kan. -- A teenager has been arrested after stabbing a younger boy during an argument over video games.
According to KWCH, officers were called Sunday night to a Wichita, Kansas home for reports of a stabbing.
Three boys ages 9, 12 and 13 were at the 12-year-old's house playing video games in the basement when an argument broke out.
During the argument, the 12-year-old reportedly grabbed a knife and threw it into the nine-year-old's ack.
The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other boys were not injured.
The 12-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
