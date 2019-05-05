12-year-old Kansas boy arrested after stabbing 9-year-old during argument over video games

Posted 11:02 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03PM, May 5, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. -- A teenager has been arrested after stabbing a younger boy during an argument over video games.

According to KWCH, officers were called Sunday night to a Wichita, Kansas home for reports of a stabbing.

Three boys ages 9, 12 and 13 were at the 12-year-old's house playing video games in the basement when an argument broke out.

During the argument, the 12-year-old reportedly grabbed a knife and threw it into the nine-year-old's ack.

The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other boys were not injured.

The 12-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.