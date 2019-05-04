Teen designs prom dress honoring fallen Marines

ROCHELLE, Ill. — A Illinois high school student designed a custom prom dress to honor 25 fallen Marines.

According to FOX News, Aubrey Headon designed a patriotic prom dress resembling an American flag. The blue dress feature red and white streamers flowing down the skirt and embellishments resembling stars on top.

On each of the streamers are 25 names printed in white and black. They are names of members of the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, also known as 3/5 or Darkhorse, that were killed in action between September 2010 and April 2011. These soldiers were conducting operations in Afghanistan.

Her mother, Cass Headon, shared a photo of the dress with FOX 8.

Learning about the battalion and meeting the mother of one of the fallen men inspired Headon so much that she wanted to pay tribute to their sacrifice.

“I wanted to wear this tribute dress [to] my senior prom so the memories of the guys who fell in Afghanistan for our right to live how we do and do what we do every day is carried on,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I don’t want them to fade into nothing.”

The 3rd Battalion suffered the highest causality rate of any Marine unit in the last 10 years of war.

Headon’s prom dress took two years to make.