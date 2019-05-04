Source of key fob, garage opener interference solved in North Olmsted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Officials have learned what was causing key fob and garage door openers not to work in one North Olmsted neighborhood.

Earlier this week FOX 8 reported that residents on Virginia Avenue, along with McBeth Avenue and parts of Clague Road, were having issues with these devices.

They began noticing the issue about two months ago. Car key fobs wouldn't open a trunk or a unlock a car door from just a few feet away. Additionally, car doors wouldn't unlock and garage doors wouldn't open.

However, if residents were to leave the neighborhood everything would work again.

On Saturday the city got to the bottom of the issue.

According to city officials, a custom, man-made device inside of a resident's home was causing interference with radio frequencies.

Officials discovered the device after being let into the home by another resident.

The device, which reportedly ran on a back-up battery, was identified and disabled.

The city says there will be no further interference and the resident has agreed not to many such devices in the future.

Officials say there was no malicious intent with the creation of device.

Lawmakers from North Olmsted as well as other northeast Ohio communities, FirstEnergy workers and other volunteers are being commended for their efforts. The city says the issue couldn't have been resolved without their help.

