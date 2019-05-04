Semi carrying fuel crashes on State Route 608

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A semi carrying fuel crashed Friday on State Route 608 in Concord Township.

Concord Township Fire alerted people about the accident just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the department, cleanup at the scene has continued into Saturday.

State Route 608 is closed between Girdled Road and Radcliffe Road.

The Concord Township Fire Department expects the road to reopen sometime after 1 p.m.

No word on any injuries or what caused the driver to crash.