Science says going to concerts can help you live longer

Concerts can help you add years to your life.

That’s according to a recent study by Patrick Fagan, an expert in behavioral science, and O2, which is a concert venue.

“Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness, and wellbeing—with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key,” Fagan says. “Combining all of our findings with O2’s research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight [every couple of weeks], which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life.”

They came to the conclusion by comparing the feelings of attendees with other activities associated with happiness.

The team defined well-being by a few emotional factors: self-esteem, closeness to others, and mental stimulation.

Researchers found that, after experiencing a concert, subjects’ self-worth and sense of closeness to others both increased by 25 percent, and mental stimulation jumped up by a whopping 75 percent.