HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Police say 17-year-old Bryan Ayala, of Warren, was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m., possibly in Howland Township.

He is without his cell phone and may be riding a bike.

Warren police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding Ayala’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Altiere with the Warren Police Department at (330) 841-2749.