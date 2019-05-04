× OSHP: Man killed after driving off I-90 roadway, plummeting truck into river in Lake County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Lake County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Chardon Post were called to Interstate 90 mile post 206, near Leroy Township, at 12:23 Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old Painesville man was driving eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup when he drove off the left side of the roadway and into the median.

The truck drove between two bridges, which go over the Grand River, and plummeted approximately 80 feet into the riverbank.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.