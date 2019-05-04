Ohio man contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria while visiting family in Florida

**Editor’s Note: Footage in this video may be disturbing to some**

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man who contracted a rare flesh eating bacteria while visiting family in Florida is speaking out.

According to 10TV, Barry Briggs visited his brother-in-law in Weldon Bay last month.

They were on a boating trip when his left foot began to swell and black blisters took over.

Briggs was able to fly home to Ohio before being rushed to the hospital.

He was diagnosed with Strep A Necrotizing Fasciitis which is caused by bacteria entering through a small open wound.

The rare infection eats away at the human skin. Luckily, doctors were able to save Briggs’ foot.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have all my toes, to have my foot, to be alive,” Briggs told 10TV. “One in a million, and it’s not the lottery I wanted to win.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 700 to 1,200 cases in the United State each year.