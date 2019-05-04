‘May the Fourth be with them’: Couple weds at Cleveland comic book store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - They stole each other's hearts long ago, and Saturday, they stole the show at Carol and John's Comics in Kamms Corners.

To the cheers of onlookers, Chris and Alyssa Poshedley held their wedding in the comic book store on what is a day normally best known as "free comic book day."

Chris and Alyssa have shared a love of comics for the seven years they have been dating, and May 4th is an unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans.

"We are huge Star Wars fans," Alyssa said.

So, a wedding at the comic book store just made sense.

They started planning it months ago and Saturday said their "I do's" surrounded by friends - and comic books. Afterwards, the couple said they were very happy, and planned to do a little comic book shopping before they left.

May the Fourth, and The Force, be with them.