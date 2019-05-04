‘Maximum Security’ disqualified from Kentucky Derby, ‘Country House’ declared winner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Maximum Security has been disqualified from the 145th Annual Kentucky Derby after originally being declared the winner.

On the first Saturday of May each year, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, hosts the Kentucky Derby, dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”

This year, it was raining at Churchill Downs for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby and the main track was rated sloppy.

Maximum Security placed first after a wire-to-wire win. He was followed by Country House (2nd place) and Code of Honor (3rd place).

However, an objection was raised stating that Maximum Security may have made contact with another horse which could disqualify him from the race.

After about a 20 minute review, stewards determined he did make contact with said horse and disqualified him from the race.

Stewards declared Country House, the 65-1 long shot, the new winner.

This is the first time in derby history that the first place horse has been disqualified.

The first Kentucky Derby was held when Churchill Downs opened in 1875, and the tracks owners say its the “oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.” Since then, Churchill Downs, Incorporated, which owns the racetrack, has expanded into a multi-state company that operates racetracks, casinos, and online wagering platforms around the country.

More on the Kentucky Derby, here.