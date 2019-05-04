× Man bites Cleveland police officer during disturbance at Hopkins Airport TSA checkpoint

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a man bit an officer at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday Cleveland police officers at the airport responded to an incident of a man causing a disturbance in the north TSA checkpoint ticket level, police say.

Police say the man, who had a service dog with him, became combative and bit an officers.

The man was taken into custody and transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The dog was taken to City Kennel without incident.

The officer was not seriously injured.