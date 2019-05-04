Light rain showers moving in Saturday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Light rain showers are moving in Saturday evening: so drizzle or isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Sunday will be another foggy start for some. There could be a few showers around in our eastern counties to start, otherwise we gradually dry and clear out. Plus there's a warming trend! Sunday we’ll top in mid-upper 60’s, followed by several days in the 70’s. There is more rain coming this week, starting Tuesday and leaving Friday morning.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

