Light rain showers moving in Saturday evening

Posted 7:58 pm, May 4, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- Light rain showers are moving in Saturday evening: so drizzle or isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Sunday will be another foggy start for some. There could be a few showers around in our eastern counties to start, otherwise we gradually dry and clear out.  Plus there's a warming trend!  Sunday we’ll top in mid-upper 60’s, followed by several days in the 70’s. There is more rain coming this week, starting Tuesday and leaving Friday morning.

