Kent State marks 49th anniversary of May 4th shooting

KENT, Ohio – On May 4, 1970, 4 Kent State students were killed and 9 others shot by the Ohio National Guard on the Kent campus.

The group was protesting the Vietnam War.

Kent State will mark the solemn anniversary with a commemoration.

At 12 p.m. Saturday, Kent State president Beverly Warren will deliver a speech in the Kent Student Center ballroom, followed by the ringing of the Victory Bell.

At 7 p.m., journalist Bob Woodward will touch on the anniversary with a presentation at Kent State’s Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

