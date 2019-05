DEL CITY, Oklahoma – Lois Wooten has seen a lot in her lifetime.

She was born on May 5, 1914 and was honored this week at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

KOCO interviewed Wooten.

She shared her secret to living a long life.

“I ate a lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Twinkies,” Wooten said.

She learned how to drive on a model T and drove until she was 98.

Wooten says she enjoys keeping up with technology. She has an iPhone and loves to text.