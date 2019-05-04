Highs in the 50s, pockets of rain and drizzle stick around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We kick off your weekend foggy! Visibility less than a mile in many locations this morning. There are some pockets of drizzle and sprinkles around as well. Better chance comes between 2-6 PM. They will be widely scattered. Highs today will stay in the 50’s. If you’re hoping for sunshine, you’re out of luck. Clouds hang tough and fog develops once again tonight. Tomorrow there could be a few showers around in our eastern counties to start, otherwise we gradually dry and clear out. Plus a warming trend! Sunday we’ll top in upper 60’s, followed by several days in the 70’s.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

