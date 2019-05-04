Dog recovering after being dragged behind truck in Florida; investigators looking for driver responsible

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A pit bull is recovering after someone dragged him behind a truck and left him for dead.

According to Nature Cost Animal Wellness and Surgical Center, who is now caring for the dog, their practice owner Jan Johnson saw the horrific crime play out right in front of her.

The dog reportedly came loose from the truck and flew into the median, where witnesses quickly came to his rescue.

Graphic photos shared on the clinic’s Facebook page show the animal’s injuries.

The vet said from their assessment, it doesn’t appear he broke any bones. They are now monitoring for any internal bleeding.

Despite all he’s been through, he reportedly has a sweet temperament and will eventually be put up for adoption.

Investigators are now searching for the person who committed this crime.

***Warning, the images below may be upsetting for some readers.***