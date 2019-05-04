Dog once called ‘unadoptable’ now considered a hero after saving girls from an attempted abduction

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A dog once labeled “unadoptable” by an animal shelter is now being hailed as a hero by his new family.

According to Pennlive, Edgar, a treeing walker coonhound, scared off a man who broke into their home during the early hours of April 28. Police say 20-year-old Thomas Dewald was looking for a child to abduct and had been cruising the neighborhood for weeks.

Edgar reportedly “started losing his mind” when he saw Dewald inside the house.

The barking and growling was enough to wake up owner Thom Lambert who said he then heard footsteps downstairs. He then went to investigate and saw a window and his kitchen door open. He told the paper he remembered locking up because a four-year-old from a neighboring town had been abducted a couple of nights before.

Lambert and his wife have three little girls and said Edgar was clearly trying to protect them.

“It’s so impossible right now to think we got this dog for any other reason than it was meant to be,” Lambert said in his interview with Pennlive. “Everything had to happen in just the right way for him to be there at that moment.”

Pennlive reports that Dewald has since been charged in connection to the other case involving the abduction of the four-year-old. He allegedly locked the girl in a wood box, but she was able to escape the next morning after he went to work.

Investigators believe since she had ran off, he was back on the prowl looking for a new victim.

“When you hear more details about what happened, it’s horrifying to consider,” Lambert told Pennlive. “But the intruder’s mission failed and he was quickly apprehended. So I consider that a win.”

Prior to his adoption, Edgar had lived on the streets as a stray.