Cold Stone Creamery selling ice cream tacos for Cinco De Mayo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — They’re back! Cold Stone Creamery’s Ice Cream Waffle Taco will return for one day only.

In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, the ice cream chain will be selling this special treat.

But, only for one day — Sunday, May 5.

The restaurant debuted the waffle cone taco last October in honor of National Taco Day.

According to Delish, the tacos will be available in the same flavor options as last time: plain, chocolate-dipped or sprinkled. You can then top it off with scoops of your favorite ice cream and toppings.

They’re baaaaack! Your favorite treat is back for one day only. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us and enjoy an Ice Cream Waffle Taco! 😋🌮🍦 Available only on May 5th. pic.twitter.com/nhBRPNjbbg — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) May 2, 2019