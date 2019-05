Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- All of the teams in Cleveland's Baseball Federation have new Indians jerseys to wear for their 2019 season.

Saturday some of the players helped distribute them before their game.

That includes Tribe outfielder Jake Bauers who was on hand to deliver the first 200 jerseys being donated.

10 teams received their jerseys at the Zelma George Recreation Center.

In all, 2,500 jerseys will be donated to the city of Cleveland.

Bauers said it's special to be apart of this.

