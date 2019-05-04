Cleveland bars push to extend hours during week of All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will play host to the Midsummer Classic this summer.

July 9 will be the 90th MLB All-Star Game.

The city hasn’t hosted since 1997.

Some local establishments want to make sure they’re using the opportunity to gain as much business as possible.

Dozens of bars have applied for permits to stay open for extended hours during All-Star week.

The deadline to apply was Friday.

The city says it won’t receive mail-in applications until next week, so it doesn’t have a full list of applicants yet.

