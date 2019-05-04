Chance of overnight showers followed by a foggy Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Some drizzle or isolated showers can’t be ruled out overnight Saturday.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

Sunday will be another foggy start, but before you think you’re going to hit the repeat button on the weather…think again! Yes, we will wake up to the dark, gloomy, cold weather again, however we gradually dry and clear out.

Here’s your Sunday: Note the cooler temps near the lake.

Plus Sunday starts a warming trend -- we’ll top in mid-upper 60’s, followed by several days in the 70’s.

But, before you celebrate, there is more rain coming this week, starting possibly as early as Monday night with showers. And, just like we’ve gotten used too, this system comes and goes with rain showers and storms through Friday morning.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

