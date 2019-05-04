× Cedar Point honoring military members with free admissions Mondays, select weekends this summer

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point’s 2019 season is about to kick off and the amusement park has a great offer for past and present members of the United States armed forces.

From May 13 through September 2 the park is offering free admission on Mondays to all active, retired or honorably discharged military members.

Cedar Point’s Military Mondays deal also gives military members free admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

Additionally, the park is hosting an “Armed Forces Weekend” over Memorial Day weekend, May 24 – 27. Military members will receive free admission and can purchase up to six Cedar Point tickets for their family members at a discounted rate of $44.

The free tickets can be redeemed at the park’s ticket admissions window. A valid military ID is required.

Free Cedar Point tickets and free Cedar Point Shores tickets are valid for admission May 25-28 only. This discount cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers.

Cedar Point is also offering free admission to military members during “Light Up the Point,” their Fourth of July celebration, July 4-6.

Click here for more information on Cedar Point’s website.

More on Cedar Point, here.