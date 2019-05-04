Barq’s releases new frozen root beer floats

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Attention root beer float lovers: You’re in for quite the treat this summer!

You no longer need to add ice cream to your Barq’s Root Beer to make a tasty float because the company is making the treat readily available to you.

According to Delish, Barq’s has revolutionized the popular drink by putting it in a tube.

Barq’s Frozen Root Beer & Vanilla Ice Cream Float Tubes are sold in a box of 24, each tube holding 3 ounces of deliciousness.

Instagram blogger @threesnackateers shared a photo of the product with FOX 8.

Every tube is said to be swirled to perfection, according to the news outlet.

These tasty treats are available at most grocery stores and on Instacart.