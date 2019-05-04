Baker Mayfield gives ‘Riders Up’ call at 145th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Baker Mayfield and guests attend the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council Kentucky Derby Green Room during the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Louisville Healthcare CEO Council)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played a pivotal role in the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Mayfield gave the “Riders Up” call prior to the start of the race.

“[On behalf of] the commonwealth of Kentucky, the city of Louisville, and sports fans of all the world – all the wide world – have waited for this moment: Riders up!” Mayfield said, ushering the start of the race.

The Cleveland Browns shared a video of his command on Twitter:

In addition to attending the historic race at the Churchill Downs, Mayfield also participated in the race weekend festivities.

On Friday he was spotted with other NFL players.  It sure looks like they were having fun!

Maximum Security, a 9-2 favorite in the race, was originally declared the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby, but was later disqualified by an objection.  Country House, a 65-1 underdog, left the race victorious.

