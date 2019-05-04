102-year-old WWII veteran honored with four medals 73 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGUNQUIT, Maine — 73 years after serving in World War II a 102-year-old Maine veteran was honored with medals and received her discharge papers.

According to News Center Maine, Sen. Angus King paid a visit to 102-year-old Dr. Ruth Endicott's home Friday to give her awards she should have received decades ago.

Commenting on her service in WWII, Endicott told the news outlet, "All I did was sit in a chair."

Endicott served as a court reporter and stenographer in Paris and England during the war.

Endicott's daughter reportedly reached out the senator's office last year, asking is her mother had earned any medals during her service.

The office determined Endicott had earned four that she had never been given: the Women’s Army Corps Ribbon, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.

Sen. King didn't elaborate, but said the papers were found in Washington.

"They’re only, what, 73 years late? Don't say the government doesn't work," Senator King reportedly joked as he presented Endicott with the medals.

Her daughter said Endicott has always been very humble and quiet about her time in the Women's Army Corps. She never sought glory for serving her country.

After the war, Dr. Endicott graduated from medical school and was a family physician in Ogunquit, Maine for 50 years.

