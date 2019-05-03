Traffic alert: Semi rollover leads to lane closure on I-71 in Medina County

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A northbound lane of I-71 in Medina County was closed early Friday morning due to an overturned semi.

It happened around 2 a.m.

According to the Montville Police Department, the semi hit a guardrail and flipped on it's side.

Dispatchers told Fox 8's Patty Harken the truck was carrying bottled water.

According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries.

ODOT said the right lane was closed due to the crash. They were unsure when the lane would reopen. Drivers were urged to use caution and expect delays in the area.

