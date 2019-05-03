× Threat at Richland County middle school tied to racist promposal

BELLVILLE, Ohio– Clear Fork Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning following a threat.

A sixth-grade student told his mother he overhead another student saying there would be a shooting at prom to retaliate against the poster circulating on social media, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The poster, created by a vocational student Knox Career Center, said, “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”

Clear Fork Local Schools superintendent Janice Wyckoff called the sheriff’s office shortly before 8 a.m. Friday about the threat. The sheriff’s office said the lockdown was a precaution during the investigation.

The sixth grader was unable to identify the student who made the threat, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyckoff said student behind the promposal will not be permitted to attend prom.

“Kids need to understand, when you’re celebrating things it doesn’t give you a pass on using inappropriate racial slurs,” Wyckoff told FOX 8 News on Wednesday.

