Teachers threatening students with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers when they misbehave

It’s no secret that classroom management is one of the most difficult parts of a teacher’s job. In addition to helping students learn, teachers need find ways to limit classroom disruptions.

Well, it appears they’ve finally found the trick. Teachers across the country are threatening to spoil Avengers: Endgame if students refuse to behave in class.

Since the film’s recording breaking $1.2 billion opening, social media has been flooding with posts stating #DontSpoilTheEndgame. In fact, some teachers even jokingly threatened to discipline their students if they spoiled the new film.

However, now the tide has turned. Since Monday, Reddit users have posted photos and videos of instructors threatening to spoil the 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a way to keep students in line.

According to Reddit user Kyle_sch, every time students got too loud in his class, the substitute teacher wrote another letter down in a sentence that allegedly spoils part of the movie.

Another student, Reddit user Heroic0, shared a snapshot of his classroom whiteboard.

The teacher wrote a sentence featuring the name “Thanos” followed by blank lines. The teacher allegedly threatened to fill in a blanks, revealing a key plot point, every time the class got too loud.

Another teacher began to verbally reveal a plot to one student, only to have the kid cover his ears, Business Insider reports.

Rebecca Shamsian, an English teacher in a New York City high school, told the news outlet that on Wednesday one of her students unintentionally revealed that he hadn’t seen the film yet. Then, when he started distracting his classmates later in the period, she threatened him with a spoiler.

“I told him that if he didn’t stop distracting people right now, I would tell him an ‘Endgame’ spoiler,” Shamsian told Insider. “I could see his eyes widen, and immediately he closed his mouth and turned towards the assignment. I have literally never seen such an instantaneous result with a student.”

She also had a similar result the next day when that same student disrupted class again.

“I said, ‘Oh, have you seen ‘Endgame’ yet?’ His response was a pitifully unbelievable: ‘No — I mean yeah,'” she reportedly said. “I said, ‘OK great, so you don’t mind me saying that Thanos—’ and his hands FLEW to his ears. Needless to say, the rest of the period was perfectly on task.”

So, due to the overwhelming evidence on social media, it’s probably fair to say Endgame spoilers may be the perfect option for behavior modification in classrooms…at least for now, anyway.

More on Avengers, here.