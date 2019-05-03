Study: 80 percent of cannabis users say weed helps their workouts

COLORADO — According to a new study, the majority of marijuana users where cannabis is legal say smoking before or after hitting the gym motivates them and helps them enjoy working out.

The study was conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder.

“There is a stereotype that cannabis use leads people to be lazy and couch-locked and not physically active, but these data suggest that this is not the case,” said senior author Angela Bryan, a professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Institute for Cognitive Science.

But Bryan said she is not recommending using cannabis as an adjunct to exercise.

“The evidence is not there yet,” she said. “But I am also not convinced it is harmful.”

Six hundred adult marijuana users in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington were asked if they ever used cannabis within one hour before or four hours after exercise. Eighty-two percent said yes.

An additional 67 percent of 345 of those surveyed said they both smoked before and after exercise. Seventy percent said it increased enjoyment of exercise, 78 percent said it boosted recovery and 52 percent said it heightened motivation.

However, researchers say if you smoke and work out, stick to low risk exercises.

For much more, click here.