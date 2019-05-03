× Show Info: Friday, May 3, 2019

Cinco de Mayo

David started the Cinco de Mayo celebrations two days early at La Plaza Supermarket on Lakewood Heights Boulevard in Cleveland. http://www.laplazataqueria.com/

Spring Scents

Bring the scents of spring indoors with Cleveland Candle Company. Cleveland Candle Company has locations in Mentor, Cleveland Heights and Ohio City. https://clecandleco.com/

Strap on your dancing shoes!

Natalie met up with the dance captain from A Bronx Tale for a dance lesson. A Bronx Tale is at Playhouse Square through May 12th. www.playhousesquare.org



Dog Training Tips

Need help with a new puppy or is it time to teach an old dog new tricks? The Dog Class can help. The Dog Class offers reward based training. http://thedogclass.com/

Sit back and relax

Looking for the perfect gift to help mom relax this Mother’s Day? Check out Massage Heights – specializing in massages, facials and more. Massage Heights has locations in Westlake, Strongsville and Fairview Park. www.massageheights.com

ClaimPro

Accidents happen. And when they happen to your home and cause some damage, you will want someone by your side to make the whole situation a little bit easier. ClaimPro can help. www.ClaimPro.com