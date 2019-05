Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers thin out with redevelopment of local rain/storms across the southern half of the area after 1PM diminishing after 5PM.

Once that moves east, a second system will try to clip southern Ohio on Saturday. It’s still unclear if the track will be so far south that it stays out of NE Ohio altogether…. stay tuned as we fine tune and tweak.

Here is your 8-day forecast: There is now a chance of seeing 3 consecutive days of dry weather starting Sunday through Tuesday. Let’s hope!