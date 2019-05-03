× Possibly homicidal patient escapes from ambulance in Richland County

ASHLAND, Ohio– Authorities in Ashland and Richland counties are searching for an escaped patient.

Travis L. Thornburg, 41, escaped from an ambulance on Interstate 71 south just before 10 a.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he went west into a wooded area and was still wearing a hospital gown.

Ashland County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Carl Richert said the patient is possibly homicidal and suicidal.

A red Ford F350 truck was reported stolen in Richland County that could be related, according to the patrol.

The patient had a bag of street clothes with him so he may have changed. He is 5 foot 7 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

