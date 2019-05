STOW, Ohio — Police in Stow are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in March.

According to Stow Police Department, Lauren Nicole Sheppard was last seen at her home by her mother. She left carrying a small duffel bag.

She may be in Akron.

Lauren is described as being 5’3″ tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stow Police Department at 330-689-5700.