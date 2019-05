HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Hocking County are looking for a say a K9 officer who ran off while he was playing with his handler has been found safe and is at home with her handler.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Ilka was playing with Deputy Rick Torchick on Jackson Road in Pickaway County.

Ilka took off after a deer.

After several unconfirmed sightings, the sheriff’s office reported Friday that she’d been located.

