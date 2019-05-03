× No more predictions from Browns rookie Greedy Williams

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns rookies made their way to Berea for their first NFL practice on Friday.

The Browns have 61 rookies in camp this weekend, including the seven players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sporting his No. 26 uniform was the team’s first pick in the second round and 46th overall Greedy Williams. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Williams is a smooth cornerback and he likes to compete.

Last week, after being drafted, Williams declared Cleveland is going to the Super Bowl.

Kitchens had a little talk with Williams when he arrived at the team training facility to remind him the Browns are not in the prediction business.

“I like the confidence, I like the excitement and the passion that he has,” Kitchens said. “I don’t know how many predictions he’ll be making… He’s a good kid.”

“They told me to come in, study, work hard,” Williams said.

While Williams said he isn’t backtracking on his Super Bowl prediction, the rookie out of LSU was more focused on gaining the trust and respect of his teammates.

The Browns officials announced the signing of 15 undrafted free agents who are part of this week’s rookie mini camp. That includes wide receiver Dorian Baker out of Cleveland Heights.

