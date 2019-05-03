New rides, anniversaries, great food and more! Cedar Point’s 2019 season kicks off next weekend

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is preparing for opening day of the 2019 season and bringing both new and nostalgic fun to the park.

For starters, Magnum XL 200, the park’s original hyper coaster, is turning 30 this year. In celebration the park has added an anniversary plaque to the coaster’s entrance, as well as some nostalgic special effects.

This season when riders enter the coaster’s third tunnel they will come face-to-face with fog, futuristic sound effects and special lighting. This is similar to the special effects the coaster had back in the day.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Creek Mine Ride is officially over the hill. The coaster is celebrating its golden anniversary; it’s 50 years old this year.

In honor of this milestone, Cedar Point is added a new soundtrack in the station, sound effects in the first tunnel and an encounter with some “old friends” from a former park attraction as you re-enter the station at the end of your ride.

The park also said to “keep an eye out for the mine shaft on the midway – you might see some fun effects there throughout the summer.”

And, if anniversary rides weren’t exciting enough, Cedar Point will be opening a new ride, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island. The park says they’re “really, really excited” for coaster lovers to see the ride, “but you’ll have to wait – just a few more weeks!”

And, Snoopy and his friends are taking over the Jack Aldrich Theatre as “Beach Blanket Beagle surfs into the park.” This is the first time the Peanuts crew has their own show at this particular theatre. It also features a brand new set that has a “real” beach at the front of the stage.

The park has also made improvements to some of their food and beverage establishments. Grandstand Refreshments, located in front of the Top Thrill Dragster, is now a Coca-Cola Freestyle location.

They’ve added a new restaurant, BackBeatQue, which encompasses a theme mixing a bit of Motown and Rock ‘n’ Roll. The restaurant is decorated with classic 80s and 90s lighting fixtures and “must-read” cassettes lining the walls. You can also sit ouside and enjoy your meal on the pario.

Starting May 25, there will be live performances featuring The Backbeat Quartet on BackBeatQue’s stage.

And lastly, Cedar Point gave Hugo’s Italian Kitchen a makeover. The menu is entirely new featuring fresh-made pasta, pizza, chicken Parmesan sandwiches and more. The inside of the restaurant was also transformed with “Italian flair.”

Cedar Point’s 2019 season kicks off May 11.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about the park’s special events on their website.

