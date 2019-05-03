× New ‘Pocket Crocs’ come complete with little fanny packs

NIWOT, Colo. — The makers of Crocs have teamed up with Beams, a Japanese fashion brand, to create a pair of the iconic rubber shoes that feature some 80s flare.

The rubber shoes will feature their usual holes on top and moveable strap, as well as a fanny pack.

The fanny-packed Crocs, called “Pocket Crocs” are are currently available on Beams website in two color schemes — teal shoes ad purple “pockets” and vice versa.

They’re selling for 5,940 Japanese yen which equates to about $53 U.S. per pair.

Some social media users are asserting that Pocket Crocs may be the ugliest crocs design yet.

“‘I will come up with some ugly, comfortable but ugly wearables. Then give it a pouch to make it even more ugly. Then market it as comfortable.’ – Crocs current SUCCESSFUL business plan.” Twitter user Tiffany Brooks shared.

However, others seem to be loving them, arguing that the shoes “just got even cooler.”

Crocs with fanny packs. Yes or no. I’m going with a yes. pic.twitter.com/TAPDaGnPKi — The Timmy L (@littlesrus) April 29, 2019

And, if the Pocket Crocs aren’t quite your style, Beams is selling a variety of nostalogic 80s-inspired crocs. Some feature sun visors, others are bedazzled. These styles are also available online.

More on crocs, here.