Nearly 100 cats and dogs seized from Animal Rescue Center in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The Eastlake Police Department and the Lake Humane Society searched the Animal Rescue Center on Thursday and confiscated nearly 100 animals.

The humane society said it was tipped off to the conditions and worked with police to obtain a warrant for the facility, located on Vine Street.

The 34 dogs and 63 cats were living in “filthy and odiferous conditions,” according to the Lake Humane Society.

“The air quality in the facility was extremely poor, with the stench of urine ammonia detectable even prior to entering the facility. Animals have a stronger sense of smell than human beings, and being constantly confined in a space with such poor quality is even more harmful for animals than it is for humans,” the humane society said. “Many cats at the facility were seen breathing through their mouths.”

Animals had open wounds, skin conditions, upper respiratory virus, parvovirus, fleas and oral lesions. Some were emaciated while about 75 percent was dehydrated. The humane society said many cages didn’t have water bowls or the water bowls were empty.

The 97 animals were removed and taken to the Lake Humane Society for treatment.