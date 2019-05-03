Natalie enrolls in dance class and learns moves from A Bronx Tale

Natalie met up with the dance captain from A Bronx Tale for a dance lesson. A Bronx Tale is at Playhouse Square through May 12th. www.playhousesquare.org

