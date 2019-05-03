Natalie met up with the dance captain from A Bronx Tale for a dance lesson. A Bronx Tale is at Playhouse Square through May 12th. www.playhousesquare.org
Natalie enrolls in dance class and learns moves from A Bronx Tale
-
Show Info: Friday, May 3, 2019
-
Show Info: May 1, 2019
-
Corbo’s Bakery takes center stage
-
Behind the scenes of A Bronx Tale with actor & writer Chazz Palminteri
-
Show Info: April 26, 2019
-
-
Show Info: April 25, 2019
-
Man caught on camera kicking elderly woman in the Bronx arrested
-
Cleveland Metroparks announces more than 65 events for summer concert lineup
-
Rats as big as ‘kittens’ are roaming freely on this New York playground, and residents say they’ve had enough
-
Fashion model dies after collapsing on runway in Brazil
-
-
Kids with special needs enjoy Valentine’s Day dance in Lake County
-
Teens with cancer pick out dresses before ‘A Prom to Remember’ dance
-
‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs creates smiles in Strongsville