Motorcyclist dies after Erie County crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash in Berlin Township Wednesday afternoon.

An SUV failed to yield while turning left on US 6 and hit the motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m.

The two people on the motorcycle were ejected. Neither were wearing helmets.

The patrol said Matthew Soldberg, 51, of Huron, was taken by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he passed away on Thursday. His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

The two women in the SUV were treated at the scene.